Steamy with storms around through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll have to dodge some rain and storms at times over the next few days through the weekend. Everyone gets their share of heat and humidity.

Partly to mostly cloudy on this Friday. A few isolated showers will be around our southern counties during the morning hours before we all have the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, ending by 10 PM. Overall rain coverage will be around 40%. Highs in the the low 90s, feeling like 98-102° during the afternoon with all the sticky humidity.

After lows mostly in the mid 70s Saturday morning, highs again will climb into the lower 90s. While the morning looks fairly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, the scattered storms return during the afternoon and evening hours with around 50% rain coverage. If you hear thunder, remember that’s your cue to get inside! Depending on how long the storms linger Saturday night, we may see a few showers and rumbles of thunder Sunday morning. Coverage during the afternoon and evening may be at least slightly lower than Saturday. We’ll see, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear around. Stay up-to-date on the WTVM Weather app.

Monday’s our transition day to a hotter and drier pattern. There still could be a few storms Monday, but rain is even less likely Tuesday, Wednesday and maybe Thursday as a strong high pressure expands into our area. Highs climb into the mid to upper 90s with still plenty of July humidity. Late next week, the rain chances may rise again.

