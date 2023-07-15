Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

12th annual ‘Kicks for Kidz’ shoe giveaway: providing 150 new pairs of shoes for kids in need in Columbus

Kicks for Kidz event
Kicks for Kidz event(Source: Kicks for Kidz event)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 12th Annual Kicks for Kidz Shoe Giveaway took place for the first time in Columbus earlier today.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods store located on 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Kicks for Kidz event
Kicks for Kidz event(Source: Kicks for Kidz event)

The impact of this event, for the first time in Columbus, goes beyond the shoes themselves; it offers children a renewed sense of dignity, confidence, and pride. By equipping them with the tools they need, Kicks for Kidz is helping to level the playing field and give every child an opportunity to succeed.

The event showcased children having the chance to choose their own brand new pair of shoes, fitted specifically for them, ensuring their comfort and well-being. The event also included various activities, entertainment, and educational resources, making it a day of celebration for the whole family.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
Commando Military Supply hosts book signing for 'Fort Benning Stories, Lies and Legends'
Commando Military Supply hosts book signing for ‘Fort Benning Stories, Lies and Legends’
Humorologists bringing laughter from Atlanta to Piedmont Columbus Regional
Humorologists bringing laughter from Atlanta to Piedmont Columbus Regional