12th annual ‘Kicks for Kidz’ shoe giveaway: providing 150 new pairs of shoes for kids in need in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 12th Annual Kicks for Kidz Shoe Giveaway took place for the first time in Columbus earlier today.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods store located on 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

The impact of this event, for the first time in Columbus, goes beyond the shoes themselves; it offers children a renewed sense of dignity, confidence, and pride. By equipping them with the tools they need, Kicks for Kidz is helping to level the playing field and give every child an opportunity to succeed.

The event showcased children having the chance to choose their own brand new pair of shoes, fitted specifically for them, ensuring their comfort and well-being. The event also included various activities, entertainment, and educational resources, making it a day of celebration for the whole family.

