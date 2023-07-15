Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says

A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.(GoFundMe)
By WNDU staff, Monica Murphy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana family says their dog had to be put down after it was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

WNDU reports that fire crews were called to a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

“There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor,” Emily Winterrowd, the daughter-in-law of the homeowner, said. “I was panicking.”

Arriving firefighters said they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to family members, an 8-year-old girl and her babysitter were inside the home when the fire started along with their 3-year-old dog named Cain.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the house, including getting Cain outside.

“Everything was in flames, and it was right underneath where our dog was,” Winterrowd said.

Rescuers took Cain to an emergency veterinary clinic and was given oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Unfortunately, the family said on Saturday Cain did not make it.

“Cain did not survive. We had to make the decision today due to the fluids in his lungs and struggling to breathe even with oxygen,” the family shared.

According to Winterrowd, her 8-year-old cousin and the babysitter are doing OK since escaping the fire.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Columbus man, Phenix City woman convicted for role in east Ala. drug trafficking bust
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity