Historical black cemetery clean up held in Pine Mountain on National Serve Day

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this morning the Chipley Historical Center along with the Bethany Missionary Baptist church hosted a cleanup day for the church’s historical black cemetery.

Members from the Historical Center and the Bethany Missionary Baptist church all came out early to serve. They cut grass, clipped tree branches, and covered some of the graves in preparation for the grass surrounding the graves to be sprayed with environmentally safe weed killer.

“National Serve Day is when we all come together. I like to say one blood, one body, one God. Therefore, Bethany, I see it as a community cemetery,” says volunteer Whitney Ligon.

“If we’re gonna lead, we have to lead by example, and that’s what we’re doing here with this cleanup which been going on now for about a year and a half,” says Chairman of Deacon Board Bethany Missionary Baptist Church Curtis Bray.

People from the community also got involved with the effort.

“My family has history here which is another reason why I’m here to serve, to get it cleaned up,” says member of the community Buddy Shepard.

At the end, the attendees gathered in the church’s kitchen to eat hot dogs, chips, and received a cold beverage.

Today’s cleanup is the 7th one, and today’s event was about serving the community for National Serve Day. The cleanup is part of a bigger purpose and process of preserving the history contained within the cemetery.

“This cemetery goes back for over a 100 years. We have World War I soldiers. We have World War II soldiers that’s buried here,” says Bray.

The cemetery is spread throughout the wooded area behind Bethany Missionary Baptist Church with many unmarked graves and headstones.

The church and Historical Center plan to map the cemetery and identify as many people as they can.

“My vision is of an African American trial here in Georgia, but also to, we all deserve a peaceful, loving, a decent resting place. And that’s what I want to do for our forefathers that are here,” says Ligon.

The next event will be a headstone cleaning workshop at the cemetery on August 19. The admission will be 25 dollars per person.

