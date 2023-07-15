Business Break
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Whether you’re trying to get that bench bod or want to shed a lot of pounds, there’s a new place in our area to help.

A new state-of-the-art weight loss clinic is opening in Columbus.

The Chattahoochee Institute for Wellness Longevity & Weight Management had its ribbon cutting on Enterprise Court. The new business is being led by Dr. Bantwal Suresh Baliga and his wife, and both are local endocrinologists.

The India native, who’s been helping diabetes patients in Columbus for almost two decades, says they’ll use FDA-approved drugs at the clinic, along with wearable sensors.

They’ll also have new technology to learn about your genetics, hormones, insulin resistance and more to devise the best plan for your body.

“The idea of setting up this weight loss clinic is more of a holistic approach. I want you to be healthy. I want you to feel well, mindfulness, relaxation. We’ll talk about longevity.”

Dr. Baliga says with willpower, you can lose weight on your own by eating smaller portions, limiting your carbs and eating more protein, plus mild exercise.

