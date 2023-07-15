Business Break
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting on Buena Vista road in east Columbus.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the unidentified man was pronounced dead this morning around 2 a.m. in front of the Krystal’s on Buena Vista Rd.

The coroner could be seen examining what appears to be the body of a man.

The MCSO also placed several evidence markers in the parking lots of the area.

Right now, the coroner says he is working to find the man’s next of kin to get a positive identification.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is an ongoing investigation.

