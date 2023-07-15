Some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, Hotter and drier next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather is trending hotter and drier as we go into early next week with fewer showers and storms on the way, especially after Sunday. Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms this evening and tonight, especially south of Columbus and Phenix City. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s early Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day Sunday. Don’t be surprised to see pockets of rain even in the morning! That will likely limit our chances of storms during the afternoon; we have a 30% coverage in the forecast with highs in the low to mid 90s. Monday through Thursday look hot and mainly rain-free aside from a stray or isolated storms. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures soaring well into the triple digits at times. The pattern may become a little stormier again toward the very end of the workweek and next weekend.

