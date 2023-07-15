Today Will Feature the Best Coverage of the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley can expect the typical mid-summer weather this weekend which means afternoon and evening showers/storms in are in the forecast. This morning temperatures are ranging in the 70s across the region and dewpoints are still very high resulting in the very muggy air. Today will be the wetter of the weekend days with coverage today around 50%, but the storms today are not expected to pose any severe threat. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with isolated pop-up showers later in the day. Temperatures this weekend remain in the low 90s with muggy conditions making it feel like the upper 90s. Looking ahead to next week, the forecast is drying out and warming up. This is due to the ridge of high pressure positioned over the Central and Southern Plains that is expected to remain fairly stationary; however, the northwest flow aloft will bring in drier air into the southeast. This means the majority of next week will be nice and sunny with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 90s.

