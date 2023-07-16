Columbus Lions cap off perfect season with 55-10 championship win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a final finale performance, the Columbus Lions capped off the team’s perfect season with a ring.

Friday night, about 4,500 fans packed into the Lion’s Den to cheer on the hottest team this season in the American Indoor Football Alliance, as they faced off against the Mississippi Raiders.

The game started close, but finished in a major blowout, with the Lions steamrolling the Raiders, 55-10.

Following the game, we caught up with Lions Head Coach Chris McKinney who shared what winning this title meant for his team.

“This win, this win means everything to me. For these boys, they worked so hard all season. It means a lot to me personally. I dedicated this season to my mom, she passed away one month before the season. So it means everything to me, this game means everything. Winning for the city of Columbus and for Phenix City means everything to my boys, they worked their butts off and I’m so proud of them,” McKinney said.

Congratulations to Coach McKinney, GM Lee Snow, and the entire Lions family!

For highlights from the game, see the attached video above.

