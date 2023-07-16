Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Lions cap off perfect season with 55-10 championship win

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a final finale performance, the Columbus Lions capped off the team’s perfect season with a ring.

Friday night, about 4,500 fans packed into the Lion’s Den to cheer on the hottest team this season in the American Indoor Football Alliance, as they faced off against the Mississippi Raiders.

The game started close, but finished in a major blowout, with the Lions steamrolling the Raiders, 55-10.

Following the game, we caught up with Lions Head Coach Chris McKinney who shared what winning this title meant for his team.

“This win, this win means everything to me. For these boys, they worked so hard all season. It means a lot to me personally. I dedicated this season to my mom, she passed away one month before the season. So it means everything to me, this game means everything. Winning for the city of Columbus and for Phenix City means everything to my boys, they worked their butts off and I’m so proud of them,” McKinney said.

Congratulations to Coach McKinney, GM Lee Snow, and the entire Lions family!

For highlights from the game, see the attached video above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency

Latest News

Saturday night, the team finally received those rings and awards to top off their phenomenal...
Valley High Basketball Team holds championship ring celebration
Buckner, who graduated from Carver in 1989, comes back to Columbus to pour what he learned back...
‘True to the soil’: Brentson Buckner pays a visit to Carver
DeAndre Brown endured a leg injury in 2008
How a Columbus Lion roared through adversity
Southeastern Conference
SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey through 2028