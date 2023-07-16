The Heat is On This Week

We’re seeing our best chance of rainfall for the next few days today; more specifically, this morning. A decaying complex of rain and storms is bringing some showers here locally, but those should be out of the area by the noon hour. The clouds and rain will put a brief hold on temperatures, but we’re still expecting highs today in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may re-develop later this afternoon and early evening as the temperatures warm.

Rain chances will take a nose dive early this week as the high pressure that has brought all the extreme heat to the southwest part of the country is forecast to reach into our area. At first, it will be a “dry” heat as lower humidity values will keep the heat index from getting too out of hand despite highs in the middle to upper 90s. By Wednesday, a few locations in our viewing area may top the 100 degree mark.

Thursday will be where the “best” overlap (NOT best in terms of effects) of hot temperatures and humidity will occur. Air temperatures will still be in the 95-100 range, and coupled with increased moisture, heat index values will soar into the 105-110 range during the afternoon and early evening.

By Friday into the weekend, rain chances will increase as the high pressure loses some of its grip here, but with highs still in the mid 90s, the “feels like” readings will still peak in the triple digits each day.

If you’ve been in our area long, you know we go through the level of heat and humidity that we’ll see later this week usually once or twice each summer, so it’s not unheard of or record-breaking. However, make sure to take the proper precautions. If doing any outdoor activities in the hotter parts of the day this week, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in a shaded area, but if possible, move those activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Make sure outdoor pets have a supply of water and a shaded place to go throughout the day.

Keep it here throughout the week as Storm Team 9 keeps you updated on the latest forecast!

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

