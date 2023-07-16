Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man wanted for killing 4 in Henry County shot, killed by officers, authorities say

By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -After a nearly 24-hour manhunt, the man accused of shooting and killing four people Saturday in a Henry County subdivision was shot and killed Sunday by law enforcement officers.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Clayton County Police officer were injured in the shooting, officials told Atlanta News First. The extent of their injuries was not made available.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore, is accused of opening fire in the Dogwood Lakes area at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Three of the victims were men and one was a woman, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

Authorities confirmed the suspect was involved in a shooting with law enforcement officers on Sunday. Details have not been released yet.

Two of the people killed were married, according to a family friend who launched an online fundraiser. The couple, who were in their ‘60s, had lived in Dogwood Lakes for fifteen years and were looking forward to retirement, she said.

Neighbors told Atlanta News First that they saw and heard the event unfold.

“I’ll probably have a hard time sleeping tonight. I might have a gun in each hand when I go to bed,” Roy Hendrix, one of the neighbors, said. “I just can’t believe it.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency

Latest News

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
In quiet Georgia subdivision, neighbor says he saw man accused of killing 4 shoot man in street
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
The Plummer House helps homeless veteran, renovates home
The Plummer House helps homeless veteran, renovates home
Generic police lights
Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured