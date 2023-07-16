Man wanted for killing 4 in Henry County shot, killed by officers, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -After a nearly 24-hour manhunt, the man accused of shooting and killing four people Saturday in a Henry County subdivision was shot and killed Sunday by law enforcement officers.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Clayton County Police officer were injured in the shooting, officials told Atlanta News First. The extent of their injuries was not made available.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore, is accused of opening fire in the Dogwood Lakes area at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Three of the victims were men and one was a woman, police said.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was involved in a shooting with law enforcement officers on Sunday. Details have not been released yet.

Two of the people killed were married, according to a family friend who launched an online fundraiser. The couple, who were in their ‘60s, had lived in Dogwood Lakes for fifteen years and were looking forward to retirement, she said.

Neighbors told Atlanta News First that they saw and heard the event unfold.

“I’ll probably have a hard time sleeping tonight. I might have a gun in each hand when I go to bed,” Roy Hendrix, one of the neighbors, said. “I just can’t believe it.”

