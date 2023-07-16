Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least four people are dead following a shooting incident Saturday morning in Hampton. During a press conference, authorities said the suspect is identified as Andre Longmore, 41, from Hampton.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

According to authorities, three of the victims were men and one woman. They declined to release the names of the victims and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s whereabouts or arrest.

The suspect’s mother is now working with police to locate the suspect and convince him to turn himself in.

“This is not normal for us, as a community we will grieve together,” said Hampton Police Chief James Turner.

Henry County officials said there was an “active shooter” in the Dogwood Lakes area around 10:45 a.m. and that they are assisting the Hampton Police Department.

Officials said to avoid the area.

Atlanta News First was in the Dogwood Lakes neighborhood all day, where the shooting happened. One man said he saw the shooter in action through his window.

“I was looking out the window, and as I was just about to open up the window, I heard a bow. When I open the window, I see my man’s arms are up and he’s coming back down and I’m like woah,” Frankie Worth said.

“Right as he took the shot he looked like he was going to re-engage again then when he thought about it for a minute and checked again. He realize that the shot was good. When he realized the shot was good, he took the weapon and checked it for a minute. He put it back in his holster. Looked around for a minute,” Worth said.

He said Longmore shot his neighbor.

“He was shooting at my neighbor,” Worth said. “He was shooting right at the car. Soon as I opened up my window, I saw his arms in the air. I’m like okay I just missed the shot and when he came back down he focused again,” he said. “I was kind of confused, why ain’t my neighbor stepping on the gas? Well, he ain’t stepped on the gas because he been hit and when the car went swoop like that and slowed down and tried to pick up again I knew the shot was good because he knew the shot was good. Because I watched his whole form,” he added.

He said at first, he didn’t realize what was going on.

“At that time, I didn’t know. I didn’t know that he was an active shooter that had killed anybody. I just thought that they were having an altercation in front of my house,” Worth said.

Worth said for a second, he thought Longmore saw him watching.

“When he looked, I thought he kind of saw me in the window and I realize he’s just checking around,” Worth said.

Later Worth witnessed Longmore walk down the road.

“He started walking calmly at first, let me stroll on up to see what else. Then he started realizing I need to make haste. He picked up speed and then he disappeared behind the tree and that was it,” Worth said.

Atlanta News First notified another man who lives up the street about the scene. He was in disbelief to see the proximity. A home just feet away from his backyard had crime scene tape everywhere.

“I’m going to be truthful when you knocked on my door a minute ago, I wasn’t aware of nearly nothing like this has transpired,” Roy Hendrix said. “Come in my backyard and I seen this tape around this house right here behind me and the other houses and apparently these people behind me somebody here got shot. I’m very concerned. I’m upset right now. I never would have thought in a million years, something like this would transpire,” Hendrix said.

As Longmore remains on the run, some people stated they are fearful.

“It’s scary I’ll probably have a hard time sleeping tonight. I might have a gun in each hand when I go to bed. I just can’t believe it,” Hendrix said.“Look at my house, what 150 feet. I mean here’s my house right here and there’s that house right there and you see the yellow tape through my fence. I’m concerned. I’m praying for the families too that have lost loved ones. I don’t know these people here but I do know there’s a family here. I know there w a couple of kids I believe--either grandkids or their kids,” Hendrix said.

A family friend has launched a fundraiser for two of the victims.

Angie Lanier, who set up the family fundraiser, said the couple has lived in the Dogwood Lakes area for fifteen years and were looking forward to retirement.

“They were high school sweethearts, family-oriented, hard workers. The dad was 67 and the mom’s birthday was in August and she would have been turning 67. Her dad was a jokester and her mom was always smiling,” Angie Lanier said.

Lanier went on to say that she hopes the suspect turns himself in so that the family gets justice.

Jessica's parents (Angelia Lanier)

