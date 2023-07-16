The Plummer House helps homeless veteran, renovates home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people use the weekend to relax and unwind, but for some, the hard work continues throughout the weekend to give homeless veterans a place to sleep.

That’s the mission for a local organization working to help vets get back on track.

‘’No veteran should be homeless and that’s what our mission is, to help homeless veterans,’' says The Plummer House Chairman Greg Jordan.

With that being their main goal, The Plummer house has supported and restored over 500 homeless veterans’ lives. The Chairman of the Plummer house says seeing the community support shows they are headed in the right direction.

‘’It’s rewarding because we’re in front of the national curve. I mean all you have to do is look up the newspaper and look at other areas and just see an epidemic coming, and we’re ahead of it because we help our homeless veterans,’' says Jordan.

Organizations like the mission continues and active-duty soldiers coming out to lend a helping removing old wallpaper and pressure washing the entire 100-year-old home.

‘’It’s a community effort because they want to take care of the veterans that otherwise have been forgotten, they’re left on the street. We’ve got one of our guys here that lived in a tent city for four years and he came through the plumber home, and now he’s a graduate and a homeowner,’' says volunteer Kevin Loncher.

Homeowner Daniel Michaels came back to where it all started for him to assist in the Plummer home repairs.

‘’It is a real joy because if it wasn’t for the Plummer home, Charles Park Colonel Plummer, and Blake Chester, I would be a statistic of 22 a day really, and it helps me that I could actually every day and to see the community to help us, it makes me feel a lot better that we’re not alone,’’ says Michaels.

News Leader 9 spoke with the cofounder of the Plummer house, and he says its important for the community to also get involved with helping homeless veterans.

‘’One thing the Bible says is ‘love ye one another,’ that’s community and we can do that. We’ll make Columbus one of the best places to live and that’s what we’re aiming at,’’ says Rev. Charles Barknight.

State representative Calvin Smyre visited the Plummer House on Saturday along with Congressman Sandford Bishop.

If you are interested in lending a helping hand, volunteers will be back at the Plummer House again today form 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

