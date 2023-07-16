Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The beginning of restaurant week in the Tri city area is kicking off this week to satisfy the cravings of foodies, with an abundance of eating specials.

Several local eateries are offering tasty deals to the Chattahoochee valley area, from restaurants like Hudsons to sweet treats like the Golden Donut.

The 7th annual restaurant week has kicked off for locally owned restaurants here in the Chattahoochee valley.

‘’Restaurant Week was set up to really celebrate the culinary scene, but to also give back to food service industry workers, they serve us every single day, so this kickoff event is something we do every year to basically give back and serve them,’' says Co-Founder of Yella PR Katie Bishop.

With over twenty locally owned restaurants participating in this event, Bishop says it’s the perfect time to help small businesses. Those businesses being on both sides of the river.

‘’We’ve got restaurants really all over the Chattahoochee valley which is exciting! Places like Farmhouse out in Ellerslie to Mama’s Kitchen that’s in Smith Station, to some of, you know the favorites that we have in town like Marbella’s, Salt Cellar, and Epic so you’ve got a wide variety this year covering the whole landscape of the Chattahoochee valley,’' says Bishop.

Moe’s Original BBQ in Mid-City yards is another eatery on the list for restaurant week. They are giving residents in the area something different to try daily.

‘’We’ll have Brisket on Tuesdays, and we have a couple different specials throughout the week. We’ll feature our Turkey club on Wednesday, on Thursday we usually we’ll switch it up between like a rib sandwich or BBQ salad or nachos or something like that so this should be exciting,’' says the manager.

News Leader 9 spoke with Meg Warren, the General Manager of Scofflaw Brewery, which is a sponsor of restaurant week.

‘’We’re brand new to the community, we’ve only been open for about a month now so to be able to invite the local community in here to experience scofflaw brewing companies has been really exciting for us,’' says Warren.

For those who want to participate in Restaurant Week

