Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3800 block of Caspian Drive.

According to officials, 1 person was injured in the shooting.

CPD is investigating a late night shooting that happened in the 3800 block of Caspian Dr. One person injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 16, 2023

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

