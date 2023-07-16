Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3800 block of Caspian Drive.
According to officials, 1 person was injured in the shooting.
CPD is investigating a late night shooting that happened in the 3800 block of Caspian Dr. One person injured #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 16, 2023
The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.
