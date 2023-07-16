Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3800 block of Caspian Drive.

According to officials, 1 person was injured in the shooting.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Historical black cemetery cleanup held in Pine Mountain
Historical black cemetery clean up held in Pine Mountain on National Serve Day
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead