Temperatures Increase Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into next week, high pressure will continue to increase across our area with some of the hottest temperatures of the year building in. Look for numbers consistently in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday with Tuesday and Wednesday likely featuring the hottest weather and the chance for a few places to make it to the 100 degree mark. Rain coverage will be minimal with most places staying dry and hot. While the week won’t start off as humid, the humidity values will be increasing by the middle and end of the week, pushing heat index values above 105 in many spots. As we end the week, rain coverage will be increasing into Friday with a 40% coverage of rain and storms and highs slightly lower thanks to more clouds and more showers. Saturday looks like the wettest day of the extended forecast with highs dipping back to the lower 90s and a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms at times during the afternoon and evening. We will dry out a bit by late next weekend and into early next week, with temperatures staying in the low 90s for most.

