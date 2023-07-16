Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Temperatures Increase Next Week

Derek’s Forecast
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into next week, high pressure will continue to increase across our area with some of the hottest temperatures of the year building in. Look for numbers consistently in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday with Tuesday and Wednesday likely featuring the hottest weather and the chance for a few places to make it to the 100 degree mark. Rain coverage will be minimal with most places staying dry and hot. While the week won’t start off as humid, the humidity values will be increasing by the middle and end of the week, pushing heat index values above 105 in many spots. As we end the week, rain coverage will be increasing into Friday with a 40% coverage of rain and storms and highs slightly lower thanks to more clouds and more showers. Saturday looks like the wettest day of the extended forecast with highs dipping back to the lower 90s and a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms at times during the afternoon and evening. We will dry out a bit by late next weekend and into early next week, with temperatures staying in the low 90s for most.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency

Latest News

Peak Feels Like Temps this Thursday
The Heat is On This Week
Highs climb into the mid and upper 90s in the days ahead.
Some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, Hotter and drier next week
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Today Forecast and Hourly Rain Chances WTVM
Today Will Feature the Best Coverage of the Weekend