Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Valley High Basketball Team holds championship ring celebration

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) -It was a night of celebration for members of the Valley Rams Basketball team Saturday night.

The team, if you’ll recall coming off a state championship year after going undefeated.

Saturday night, the team finally received those rings and awards to top off their phenomenal year.

Following the event, we caught up with the team’s head coach, Marshon Harper, to find out just how important this ceremony meant to him and his team.

“It means a lot to me, like you said we started on this journey when they were in the fourth grade. We talked about it and they were like coach we gone win you a title when we get into high school. The kids, you can just tell, they work all the time. Gym rats, I mean just want to be in the gym. Most of them play football, and most of them play basketball. So they are athletic, but to win it for these kids, and to do it in this fashion, was unbelievable. And to do it for my city, I’m an alumnus of Valley High School, and played football and basketball here. The hard days and hard work paid off for me,” Harper said.

Congratulations, to the team and the entire Rams family, job well done.

For highlights from the event, see the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
New weight loss clinic opens in Columbus on Enterprise Court
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
One injured after car crashes into First Watch on Weems Rd. in Columbus
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency
Fort Moore soldier dies in training following medical emergency

Latest News

Lions defeated Raiders, 55-10 to win AIFA Championship
Columbus Lions cap off perfect season with 55-10 championship win
Buckner, who graduated from Carver in 1989, comes back to Columbus to pour what he learned back...
‘True to the soil’: Brentson Buckner pays a visit to Carver
DeAndre Brown endured a leg injury in 2008
How a Columbus Lion roared through adversity
Southeastern Conference
SEC extends Commissioner Greg Sankey through 2028