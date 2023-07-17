Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Generic police lights
Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Andre Longmore
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing 4 in Henry County
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Police investigating the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a Long Island storage facility
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger