Harris County Little League 12U advances in state tournament
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Little League 12U team was in action over the weekend.
The team came up big with a win over Warner Robbins, 9 -1.
They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they face off against Cartersville at 6 PM in Smyrna.
For some highlights of their game against Warner Robbins, see the video player above.
