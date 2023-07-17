Loachapoka hosts youth football camp with help from Auburn football players

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Football season is right around the corner.

Sunday afternoon, youth football players from all over came out to Loachapoka High School for the Next Gen Youth Football Camp.

Campers had the opportunity to work on fundamentals and learn from several coaches from the high school and college level, including several Auburn University players, like quarterback Robby Ashford, offensive tackle and center Bradyn Joiner, and Loachapoka’s very own JC Hart who will look to cornerback for the Tigers this fall.

For the college guys, they say it’s all about giving back to the youth.

“I remember when it was a time when I was this age, and just looking up to older college players. I always dreamed, about just being in a spot to where I can give back, and so just being able to come out here today and give them a little knowledge and just be out here today. To show my face and have fun with them, it’s been a great time and just a blessing to be here,” Robby Ashford, Auburn Sophomore quarterback said.

“Played in 334, so to be out here with all these guys that went to Auburn, Loachapoka, Opelika, and just give back to the community means a lot,” Bradyn Joiner, Auburn Freshman offensive lineman said.

“I want today’s kid to walk away with like it doesn’t matter where you’re at, it just doesn’t matter fr. Do whatever you can with your situation,” JC Hart, Auburn Freshman cornerback said.

For Loachapoka officials, hosting this camp is just one step in the process of how the school is continuing to grow and build throughout the community.

“Man, it’s a great thing for our community, a great thing for Loachapoka, to be able to have a camp with this caliber of players coming to town. It’s just a great opportunity for us and a great thing to kinda like put our program on the stage today,” Reco Newton, Loachapoka Head Coach said.

Throughout the day, campers got the opportunity to compete in all facets of the game, something several of the coaches hoped the kids would take away from the day.

“They have been locked in, working so you can’t ask for too much more. It’s on a Sunday it is hot but they out here coming to work and just competing,” Ashford said.

Just community and support. And I love coming from someplace else that you know it is hard to see this and it’s good to see this in the smaller community that the support and the individuals giving back that came from this community,” Demond McCoy, Loachapoka Assistant Head football coach, and quarterbacks coach said.

Following the event, campers were able to get an item autographed by all three Auburn players as well as a group picture.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.