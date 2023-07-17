Business Break
Phenix City Little League teams win big at USSSA All Star Rec World Series

By Tony Reese
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTVM) - We have some major news out of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Sunday afternoon, the Phenix City Little League 9U team was crowned World Series Champions.

The team went down to the tournament and will be bringing back some hardware and bragging rights.

Meanwhile, the 10U team fought their way to the end but would fall short.

They don’t walk away empty-handed, however. They are World Series runner-up for their division.

Nonetheless, the WTVM Sports team is proud of all three teams, including the 12U team who fought a good fight but were eliminated on Saturday.

