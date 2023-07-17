Business Break
Smoke & Haze Through Tuesday; Heat Building

Derek’s Forecast!
As we heat up this week, the humidity climbs again by mid week making the heat index peak in...
As we heat up this week, the humidity climbs again by mid week making the heat index peak in the 100 to 105° range.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires is causing some hazy conditions in the sky across the Chattahoochee Valley, and this could linger into parts of our Tuesday. It’s filtering the sunshine just enough to make temperatures a little cooler than expected on Monday, but as the smoke and haze exit the area Tuesday, the heat building in will still become the big story. Look for highs in the mid and upper 90s for Tuesday through Friday, and very little in the way of a chance of rain. We do have our eye on Wednesday for a day when an area of showers and storms may drop in from the north, and if they hold together, that could impact the Chattahoochee Valley in the evening. Better chances of rain will move back in by Friday and the weekend with Saturday featuring the best coverage of rain and storms. Even during this time, not everyone is going to get wet, so be sure to use our WTVM weather app to keep up with the rain and storms. With more clouds and showers around, temperatures will return to average - or below average levels - for the weekend, and stay average for late July by early next week!

