A very hot week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will be closer to 95 or 100 this week with higher humidity as the week progresses. However, record heat isn’t expected.

Hazy with a mix of sun and clouds on this Monday. It will be hot but a tad less humid this afternoon compared to what we had over the weekend. A stray thundershower is possible but almost all of us stay dry. Highs in the mid 90s.

Not *quite* as humid Monday compared to what we had over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear, mild and dry overnight. Some of that drier/less humid air will be most noticeable during this time as early Tuesday morning temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Full sunshine to start Tuesday with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Very hot and mainly dry with highs mostly between 96 and 99 degrees.

Rain coverage looks limited through about Wednesday before it starts to climb late in the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The sticky factor goes up Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, but it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees with the humidity; that’s what we call the heat index. This will be the most uncomfortable part of the week. Rain coverage is expected to be 20% or less.

As we heat up this week, the humidity climbs again by mid week making the heat index peak in the 100 to 105° range. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A change up in the pattern will bring a better coverage of scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. That will bring our highs closer to 90 degrees, especially by Saturday. We should dry out again early next week.

The hottest and most uncomfortable days this week are expected to be Wednesday through Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

