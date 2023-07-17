Business Break
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station

James Brown: Reckless Driving
James Brown: Reckless Driving(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after being arrested for doing doughnuts in front of the Columbus Police Department (CPD). He is charged with reckless driving.

Police say investigators identified James Brown as one of the people involved in dangerous driving behavior.

In the video below posted by CPD, you can see the driver using reckless maneuvers in front of the police department’s headquarters.

Brown also faces two other incidents of reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

