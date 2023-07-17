VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after being arrested for doing doughnuts in front of the Columbus Police Department (CPD). He is charged with reckless driving.

Police say investigators identified James Brown as one of the people involved in dangerous driving behavior.

In the video below posted by CPD, you can see the driver using reckless maneuvers in front of the police department’s headquarters.

Brown also faces two other incidents of reckless driving.

