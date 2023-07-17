What you can expect from SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Football season is just around the corner, and with it comes annual talks across conferences.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be bringing you the latest from Nashville for the SEC Media Days, where we will be covering Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama.

This is what we are anticipating will be questions or concerns that will be addressed during the event.

Georgia:

The defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs, are back-to-back champs and will look to possibly go for a three-peat.

They are by far the team to beat and arguably have become the new standard in college football.

With a championship win this season, the Dawgs would become the first team to win three-straight titles since Minnesota did it in the 1930s.

A major question that is up in the air is, who will replace Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett? Carson Beck is considered by many to be the favorite to win the starting job. He was Bennett’s backup last year and saw the field in seven games. However, there’s room to believe Brock Vandagriff could put his name in the running. This will be something to monitor week to week.

With the team in recent headlines, for better or for worse, how is Coach Smart keeping the guys focused and united going forward?

Auburn:

The Auburn Tigers are facing many questions this season.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze takes over a 5-7 team, many assume he will look to pull out a winning season in year one.

The Tigers added several key transfers this season, including in their quarterback room with the addition of former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne. Robby Ashford is back as well, so there’s room to believe there could be a battle between the two for who will lead come game one versus UMass.

Since 2019, Auburn hasn’t won more than six games. Can Freeze and company post-Bryan Harsin return Auburn back to its winning traditions?

Will Jarquez Hunter step up as RB1 or will one of the many other backs stand out this season? Could there be another one-two punch similar to last year with Jarquez and Tank?

Alabama

Alabama will look to regain a spot in the college football playoff ranks, if you’ll recall the team came up short of landing in the final four last season

Since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Tide has never gone three straight seasons without a title.

Saban is also challenged with replacing his former Heisman Trophy Winner QB Bryce Young.

Could Jalen Milroe, who backed up Young last season make his case for starting QB? Or will it go to the Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buckner or one of the many other faces in the quarterback room?

How will Bama’s latest coordinators play out this season? The team replaced both former OC Bill O’Brien and DC Pete Golding. The team recently brought in, Tommy Rees to head up the offense, and Kevin Steele to head up the defense. Can these new coaches bring Bama back to its former glory?

All these are potential questions coaches will be answering over the next few days.

Sports Leader 9 will bring you the latest on-air and online as we go through day-to-day events with overall recaps of how the day played out.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.