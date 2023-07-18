Business Break
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native and musician released his second single across all music platforms this week.

Michael David, born and raised in Columbus, just released his second single on all music platforms - the single is titled “Exit 12.”

Michael David joined our morning crew to talk about his inspiration behind the lyrics, the importance of his fans, and important advice to those looking to start a career in music.

Check out the full interview below.

Below is a preview from Michael showcasing his song “Exit 12.”

