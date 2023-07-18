Columbus Girls Inc. gives over $35K in scholarships to upcoming college freshman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell recognized many young girls this evening preparing to enter college this fall.

A Scholarship Awards Ceremony was hosted at the Girls Inc. Baker Center on Levy Road.

The organization gave over $35,000 after choosing the students based on their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement and personal character.

“We had a dedicated scholarship committee that reviewed each one of those applicants, and we wanted to make sure they were able to receive something. This year, we gave over $35,000 in scholarships out to Girls Inc. alumnae. So I cannot wait for next year, and I hope the candidate pool is bigger and better.”

Congratulations to all the recipients, including Mya Giles, daughter of News Leader 9′s own Roslyn Giles. Roslyn attended the event, accepting the award on Mya’s behalf who has already headed off to college in Texas.

