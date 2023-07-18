Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Girls Inc. gives over $35K in scholarships to upcoming college freshman

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell recognized many young girls this evening preparing to enter college this fall.

A Scholarship Awards Ceremony was hosted at the Girls Inc. Baker Center on Levy Road.

The organization gave over $35,000 after choosing the students based on their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement and personal character.

“We had a dedicated scholarship committee that reviewed each one of those applicants, and we wanted to make sure they were able to receive something. This year, we gave over $35,000 in scholarships out to Girls Inc. alumnae. So I cannot wait for next year, and I hope the candidate pool is bigger and better.”

Congratulations to all the recipients, including Mya Giles, daughter of News Leader 9′s own Roslyn Giles. Roslyn attended the event, accepting the award on Mya’s behalf who has already headed off to college in Texas.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Generic police lights
Shooting investigation underway at Caspian Dr. in Columbus, 1 injured
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus, 1 dead
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers,66.
Henry County mass shooting victims identified, suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus
The Plummer House helps homeless veteran, renovates home
The Plummer House helps homeless veteran, renovates home