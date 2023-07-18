Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The signs are up in Midland Commons... “Coming soon.”

Several more restaurants and shops are expected to be open in the next few weeks, creating a place to work, live and play.

“You could live upstairs, come down here, eat and get everything that you want right here,” said Chris Wightman, a developing partner. He says the build has taken years to come to life. The development already has residential lofts that are filling up fast. Wightman gave News Leader 9 a tour of the second location for Mabella’s, an already popular Uptown restaurant.

One block over, Culver’s also recently opened. Owner Jamie Griggs says the process was lengthy but well worth the wait.

“As far as Midland Commons goes, it’s an up growing area, and we want to be part of the community here,” she said.

That concept is what developers had in mind when creating a place like Midland Commonss. The shops set to open are going through inspections and are getting the final touches before construction is complete.

“We’ve got Jimmy Johns, Lash and all the other tenants who are soon to open,” said Wightman. “Mostly in tax revenue is how the city is going to benefit from [the economy boost]. They’ve got sales tax, and it will be a big win for the city.”

Money is coming in for the city and to individual employees -- at Culver’s, they are priding themselves on bringing jobs to the area for everyone. The youngest employee is 15, while the oldest is 72.

