Goodwill to award up to 100,000 in scholarships

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers will award up to $100,000 in scholarships to students in the surrounding areas.

Applications are now open for their 2023 Round-Up Scholarship Program. Recipients will receive up to $500 each that can be used for their tuition, housing, books, and other items they may need as they pursue higher education.

Goodwill is encouraging all students to apply, whether they are attending a university, technical school or, GED program.

The last day to apply will be July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

“This initiative aligns directly with our mission of changing lives through the power of work. As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate,” said Goodwill Vice-President of Mission Services, Tricia Llewellyn-Konan.

