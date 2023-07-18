Harris County School District releases sneak-a-peek schedules

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District announced the sneak-a-peek dates for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic school year.

These events provide an opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with the schools and meet the teachers.

The Sneak-A-Peek schedules for each school are as follows:

Creekside Intermediate School Thursday, August 3 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harris County Carver Middle School Thursday, August 3 | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Schedules for HCCMS will be distributed via Infinite Campus)

Mulberry Creek, New Mountain Hill, Park, and Pine Ridge Elementary Schools Friday, August 4 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Harris County High School Monday, August 7 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (HCHS schedules will be distributed via Infinite Campus)



These are drop-in events, so families with students at multiple schools should be able to attend their appropriate locations conveniently.

The first day of school for the Harris County School District is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.