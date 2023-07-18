Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County School District releases sneak-a-peek schedules

Harris Co. School District cancels all summer classes, activities
Harris Co. School District cancels all summer classes, activities(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District announced the sneak-a-peek dates for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic school year.

These events provide an opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with the schools and meet the teachers.

The Sneak-A-Peek schedules for each school are as follows:

  • Creekside Intermediate School
    • Thursday, August 3 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Harris County Carver Middle School
    • Thursday, August 3 | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Schedules for HCCMS will be distributed via Infinite Campus)
  • Mulberry Creek, New Mountain Hill, Park, and Pine Ridge Elementary Schools
    • Friday, August 4 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Harris County High School
    • Monday, August 7 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (HCHS schedules will be distributed via Infinite Campus)

These are drop-in events, so families with students at multiple schools should be able to attend their appropriate locations conveniently.

The first day of school for the Harris County School District is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
James Brown: Reckless Driving
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Soldier pleads guilty to 2020 traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus

Latest News

The SafeHouse is extending its hours this week due to extremely hot weather in the area.
The SafeHouse to extend hours due to extreme temperatures
KTTC
Phenix City man sentenced to 10 years for illegally possessing guns in Project Safe Neighborhood Case
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′