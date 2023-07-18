Business Break
Haze lingers for another day, Heat builds

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and mainly dry Tuesday. Muggier the rest of the week with a few isolated storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on for the rest of the week as highs climb into the mid 90s with some upper 90s in spots. Rain coverage will be on the lower side it appears through the workweek.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 90s.
Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 90s.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday but the smoky hazy will block some of it again. A lot of the haze should thin out by later in the day. Hot with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 90s.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is creating a hazy sky again Tuesday, but the thickest is...
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is creating a hazy sky again Tuesday, but the thickest is starting to push south. The milky white sky should decrease some later in the day.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight; watch for a few showers or storms coming in from the north perhaps. Lows in the mid 70s early Wednesday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday with a few isolated showers or storms around; Rain coverage looks close to 20% so a few more storms are possible compared to the early part of the week. The highest humidity is expected Wednesday through Friday with a peak heat index each day between 100 and 105 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid to maybe upper 90s the rest of the workweek, but it will feel hotter...
Highs will be in the mid to maybe upper 90s the rest of the workweek, but it will feel hotter with the humidity.(Source: WTVM Weather)
Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A better chance of rain and storms may arrive as early as Friday, but it’s more likely Friday that we’ll have several scattered storms. A washout isn’t expected. Typical summer heat and humidity is expected next week across the region.

Rain coverage peaks this weekend, especially Saturday. Typical heat and humidity next week.
Rain coverage peaks this weekend, especially Saturday. Typical heat and humidity next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

