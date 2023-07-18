Business Break
John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus received $25K donation

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The John B. Amos Cancer Center was gifted with a $25,000 donation.

This donation is an installment of a $250,000 pledge made by the Piedmont Columbus Auxiliary.

The donation will be used in part for the Community Connection Center. Over the years, the Auxiliary has donated several million dollars back to the hospital.

“We’re constantly looking to grow and develop inside the John B. Amos Cancer Center, and we always need support to be able to do that. So that is one of the great things about our auxiliary. They’re always trying to help us out,” said Scott Hill, CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional.

“The auxiliary has been instrumental throughout the history of the cancer program in so many ways,” said Oncologist Andrew Williams.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional Auxiliary operates the hospital uniform and gift shop. Since its creation in 1963, the Auxilary has donated just over $6.5 million.

