Local Columbus self-defense resources equip clients with life-saving techniques

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recent news of the alleged abduction of a Birmingham, Alabama, woman has women’s self-defense at the forefront for many people. Here at home, a local business equips its clients with the skills they need to be prepared just in case they find themselves in a situation where they must fight for their lives.

The news of 25-year-old Carlee Russell’s alleged abduction in the Birmingham area, where details are still sketchy, leaves some women questioning if they need to do more to protect themselves. Some even wonder what they would do if they were in a situation where they had to fight off an attacker.

Dawn Maeda, a client at Bad Apple Mixed Martial Arts in North Columbus, says her best self-defense starts with a positive attitude. Once a victim of an attack herself, she still trains for the health benefits and confidence boost.

“I think the best self-defense is attitude or confidence, awareness of your situation because it doesn’t matter what kind of training you have, if somebody’s got a good plan, they’ve got a good plan. But feeling strong helps me feel confident, and I think if you wear that, nobody’s going to approach you.”, said Maeda.

Whether it’s bullies, learning how to protect yourself, or just getting a good workout, Bad Apple Mixed Martial Arts in Columbus takes on clients from all ages. When confronted with an attacker, owners Joseph and Shayntain Creer say the most important thing to focus on is getting away.

“60% of the people that come into our gym, they’re are coming into the gym to learn how to protect themselves,” said Joseph. “Every gender should learn how to protect themselves but for women, especially in today’s climate, it’s more important for them to know how to intelligently defend themselves.”

In Lee County, the sheriff’s office even offers free, four-night Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD, classes for women starting as young as 13. Lieutenant Jessica Daley, Training Coordinator for Lee County Sheriff’s Office, says they teach women how to protect themselves in any situation.

“We teach you things to be aware of, things to be mindful of, some tips and tricks and things to do, some things to not do, and ways to keep yourself safe.”, said Daley.

