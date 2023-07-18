Phenix City man sentenced to 10 years for illegally possessing guns in Project Safe Neighborhood Case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison - the statutory maximum prison sentence allowed under federal law - for illegally possessing two pistols he tossed into the backyard of a home while attempting to escape arrest.

37-year-old Raymond Richmond, 37, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 19.

“Repeat criminal offenders are facing federal prosecution when they are caught with guns in Columbus,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “It’s going to take many different approaches to effectively reduce violent crime; holding violent repeat offenders accountable for illegally possessing firearms is just one part of the overall strategy. We are thankful for the continued collaboration between law enforcement and community partners working to make Columbus safer.”

According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2020, a deputy with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was in routine patrol in Columbus and observed a car without a brake light and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle continued at a low rate of speed for several blocks but failed to stop. The vehicle slowed down near 17th Street and Preston Drive and Richmond exited the front passenger seat with a black bookbag and took off running.

A brief foot chase ensued, during which Richmond tossed his book bag in the backyard of a residence. Richmond was apprehended in the yard and the bookbag was located next to him in the shrubs. Inside, deputies found a .40 caliber Glock pistol with 26 rounds of ammunition, a .380 Kel-Tec pistol with five rounds of ammunition, along with crack, cocaine, pills and marijuana.

“The message must be resoundingly clear for convicted felons in possession of firearms in Muscogee County: We will not accept this behavior at any level,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “They must know that we will pursue them and seek to fully prosecute their crimes. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office stands committed to staying the course to fight for safer neighborhoods.”

At the time of this incident, Richmond was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He has several prior felony convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court, including obstruction of a law enforcement officer, interference with government property and theft by taking. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.