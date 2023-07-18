Business Break
The SafeHouse to extend hours due to extreme temperatures

The SafeHouse is extending its hours this week due to extremely hot weather in the area.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The SafeHouse is extending its hours this week due to extremely hot weather in the area.

According to Safehouse, the hours will be extended Wednesday, July 19, through Friday, July 21.

The center will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in Columbus.

No one is turned away. For more information, click HERE.

