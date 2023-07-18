Staying Hot & Mostly Dry Through Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The smoke and haze that’s been hanging around for the last day or so continues to move out, and temperatures responded on Tuesday with those numbers getting back up to the mid 90s in many spots. For the rest of the week, mid and upper 90s will be in the forecast for us with ‘feels like’ temperatures in excess of 100. Rain coverage overall looks pretty low - around 20% on Wednesday & Thursday and around 20-30% on Friday. A shower or storm isn’t likely, but even if you get one nearby, it can help to cool us off in this heat! For the weekend, the rain chances will go up in a bigger way - Saturday looks like the wetter of the two days with a good chance at picking up a scattered shower or storm during the afternoon or evening. Highs will respond to more clouds and rain with upper 80s and lower 90s in the forecast. We expect weather early next week to start off a little drier and perhaps less humid Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain going up again by next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to stay pretty average - hot - for July!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.