Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus World War II veteran recently celebrated a birthday milestone.

“Proud of his service. Proud of his family. And Proud of his wife” is Lawrence Miner, Jr.’s words as he celebrated his 100th birthday. Covenant Woods Retirement Community and Veteran of Foreign War (VFW) gathered family and friends of Miner to celebrate his life and service.

Residents of the retirement community, family and friends sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Miner, Jr. to honor him as he blew out the candle on his cupcake.

Members of the VFW presented him with a certificate, marking his birthday milestone and service in the US Army.

Miner, Jr. was a Staff Sergeant and a World War II veteran. His only daughter, Linda Stein, described her father as a hard worker.

“He’s a wonderful human who moves forward always. He lived. That’s what it was, and he and Mom together were a true gift.”

According to family and friends, his wife, Mary Miner, who recently passed away on July 12, worked for the draft board and drafted him into the Army. He served in the military from 1944 until 1946 as a railroad worker who shipped and carried things to different places for the war.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
James Brown: Reckless Driving
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Soldier pleads guilty to 2020 traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus

Latest News

Local Columbus self-defense resources equip clients with life-saving techniques
Local Columbus self-defense resources equip clients with life-saving techniques
Health professionals share tips to avoid heat-related illnesses
Health professionals share tips to avoid heat-related illnesses
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
NewsChannel 10 celebrates Summer Celebration
John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus received $25K donation