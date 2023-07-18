World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus World War II veteran recently celebrated a birthday milestone.

“Proud of his service. Proud of his family. And Proud of his wife” is Lawrence Miner, Jr.’s words as he celebrated his 100th birthday. Covenant Woods Retirement Community and Veteran of Foreign War (VFW) gathered family and friends of Miner to celebrate his life and service.

Residents of the retirement community, family and friends sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Miner, Jr. to honor him as he blew out the candle on his cupcake.

Members of the VFW presented him with a certificate, marking his birthday milestone and service in the US Army.

Miner, Jr. was a Staff Sergeant and a World War II veteran. His only daughter, Linda Stein, described her father as a hard worker.

“He’s a wonderful human who moves forward always. He lived. That’s what it was, and he and Mom together were a true gift.”

According to family and friends, his wife, Mary Miner, who recently passed away on July 12, worked for the draft board and drafted him into the Army. He served in the military from 1944 until 1946 as a railroad worker who shipped and carried things to different places for the war.

