Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.(Ratchapoom Anupongpan via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child has died after he was hit by a golf cart.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old was killed in Lee County on Monday after a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

Troopers said as the child approached a curve near the home, he ended up hitting the 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was critically injured and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased after arrival.

Authorities did not immediately identify the children involved.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
James Brown: Reckless Driving
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Soldier pleads guilty to 2020 traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus
Restaurant week kicks off in Columbus

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
InvestigateTV+ launces in September
Authorities remove evidence as they search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18,...
Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
Health professional share tips to avoid heat-related illnesses
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Hearing in Trump’s classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies