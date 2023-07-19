20 Years Later: Family, officials continue to search for answers on disappearance of Harris Co. man

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 20 years after he went missing from Harris County, the disappearance of Christopher Thompkins remains unsolved to this day.

Thompkins was working in a wooded area near County Line Road off Warm Springs Road on January 25, 2002 when he went missing.

His family and the sheriff’s office still want answers about what happened to him.

‘’We just want justice done for Chris; he deserves it we deserve it,” Rosalyn Davis, Thompkins’s aunt said.

It’s been 21 years since Martha McKenzie laid eyes on her son. McKenzie said it was a normal morning for them on January 25. They both headed to work together. At that time, McKenzie was the babysitter for Thompkins’s boss.

According to law officials, Thompkins was working with a survey crew in a wooded area in Ellerslie, Georgia. He was with three co-workers - who worked approximately 50 feet from one another. One of the employees looked away from Thompkins for a moment, and by the time he glanced at his area again, Thompkins had disappeared around noon.

‘’They called me about a few minutes to five to tell me that they couldn’t find him, and they found one of his boots,” McKenzie said.

With Christopher not being seen since 12 p.m., McKenzie said she still doesn’t understand why she didn’t get the call immediately after he went missing.

“I was shocked that it had happened that morning, and they hadn’t said anything to me. So, I think it happened around lunch time,” she said.

With little answers from the coworkers Thompkins was last seen with, the family conducted their own search that evening. With no sight of Chris, they were back the next morning searching.

“So, early Saturday morning we got together as a family and friends and everyone that could come, and we all combed the woods the area where they were surveying supposedly, and we went through and we could not find Chris,” Davis said.

Although they did not find Chris, they did find things that belonged to him.

“At the barbwire fence in the area where they were surveying, there was change on the ground. There was a snag of the pants that Chris had on, which is a pair of navy blue dickies, was in the barbwire fence, and one of his Timberland boots that he was wearing at the time was found at that area,” Davis said.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said they took this case very seriously, and did everything by the book, searching in ponds nearby and using cadaver dogs. With limited resources, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations took over the case leading them to find the other shoe.

“So the assumption was at that time was he walked off the job site which was consistent with what the coworker said, walk through the woods - went over toward the interstate. We believed that he got into an automobile and just left the area,” Jolley said.

With no call from Thompkins to his mother in over four weeks, Jolley’s assumption changed.

“My biggest fear is that when he came up missing in 2002, he went to a large city. Right after he came up missing, he might have overdosed or something else might have happened to him because he had no identification on him that city went ahead and disposed of him,” he said.

Thompkins’s family thinks differently. They said Chris didn’t have a drug problem.

“I don’t believe that Chris walked away. I don’t believe he disappeared with one shoe. Who’s going to walk around with one boot on in the cold weather on a rural road? I just don’t believe that happened. They know what happened to Chris they just not telling,” Davis said.

The GBI has formed a cold case unit. Thompkins family said knowing that gives them hope.

“Yeah it’s about time because it took a long time it doesn’t seem like they was really actually trying to find out what happened to Chris,” Davis said.

If anyone has any information in this case, you are urged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

