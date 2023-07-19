2023 SEC Media Day: Alabama Crimson Tide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVM) - The Alabama Crimson Tide headlined the third day of the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Head coach Nick Saban participated in his 16th SEC Media Day as coach of the Tide, which is the most of any coach in history with one program, according to the SEC.

Here are a few takeaways from the 2023 reiteration of the SEC Media Day with the 18-time national champions.

The QB battle is alive and well:

Alabama finds itself in one of college football’s most significant quarterback competitions this offseason. Redshirt Freshman Ty Simpson and Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Milroe split reps at Alabama’s recent spring game in which neither quarterback looked overwhelmingly convincing.

As a result, the Tide are still a good way away from naming a starter. Coach Saban provided an update on where things stand just a few weeks out from fall camp, saying there are three guys currently competing for the starting spot.

Coach Saban said, “All those players are getting better and it’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this point, and I don’t think it’s something that we’re trying to rush. All these players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They’re all competing well.”

New year, new staff:

The Alabama Football program announced new additions to the 2023 coaching staff back in early February, and today, coach Saban took the opportunity to favorably discuss his 2 new coordinators.

Saban called new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees a “bright young guy,” who’s connected with the players. Alabama lineman JC Latham called Rees a “great guy who loves the game,” also going on to say he looks forward to working with him. The 30 year old coordinator will have a lot on his plate as he enters year one under coach Saban.

As for the defensive side of the ball, Kevin Steele is back as defensive coordinator for his third stint on head coach Nick Saban’s staff and his second time as defensive coordinator. Coach Steele is no stranger to SEC football. Steele was a previous finalist for the Broyles Award honoring the nation’s top assistant coach, he owns 39 years of coaching experience, including 13 years in the SEC and 10 years as a defensive coordinator.

Texas and Oklahoma make the SEC stronger than ever:

Coach Saban and his guys were asked about the 2 new teams making the transition to the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma. Though the Longhorns and the Sooners might not be joining until 2024, that didn’t stop the two teams from being a topic at SEC Media Days in Nashville this week.

Coach Saban was asked about the looming addition of the Sooners and the Longhorns, giving a detailed breakdown of what they bring to the conference, and how their addition will impact competition around the league.

Coach Nick Saban said, “I think it’s a great addition to the SEC, I mean you’ve got two great programs that have great traditions, they have great fan support,” Saban said. “The map of the SEC is stronger than ever, and I think the competition has always been difficult. It’s going to be even more challenging because you’ve got two really really good programs who have consistently, if you look at the past, they have been top 10 programs for a lot of years. They’ve won national championships. So, they’re going to add a lot to the competition.”

In the new-look SEC, the team that can play the most consistently on a weekly basis against some of the nation’s top talent will likely thrive. But for now, Saban’s focus is on returning to the SEC Championship in the current iteration of the conference.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.