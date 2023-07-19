3 suspects charged with drug, gun crimes following a Muscogee County search warrant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested along with multiple drugs, firearms and cash following a search warrant by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Moore Southern Field Unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the agencies conducted a search warrant, which led to the seizure of the following:

3.6 grams of Cocaine

2.03 lbs of Marijuana

7 Ecstasy (MDMA) Tablets

5 Xanax Tablets

Glock 9mm

AR15 Pistol

US Currency

Muscogee County drug bust seizure (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects, Zaire Morgan, Tia Morgan and Jalon Davis, were all charged with numerous drug and firearm crimes. All suspects were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Police say this case remains under investigation.

