Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1400 blocks of Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus and injured two people.

We are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Warm Springs Road. Two people injured #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) July 19, 2023

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

