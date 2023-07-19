Business Break
Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1400 blocks of Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus and injured two people.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

However, stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

