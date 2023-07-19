Gangster Disciples member pleads guilty to federal gun charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge. Officials say the firearm was linked to a domestic violence assault through ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

33-year-old Megail Thirkield pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Clay Land on July 18. Thirkield potentially faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigator observed Thirkield, who was wanted on domestic violence charges, walking in the middle of Colorado Street in Columbus at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022. Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Thirkield related to several domestic violence assaults between Feb. 2022 and May 2022. Police reports detail Thirkield stalking and harassing the same victim; he allegedly threatened the victim while brandishing a firearm, including pointing the weapon at her head and firing several shots into the air, and also allegedly violently attacked the victim, sometimes in the presence of the victim’s children according to officials.

While awaiting backup, the investigator watched Thirkield enter a house. The owner consented to law enforcement entering the residence where they found Thirkield hiding under a pile of clothes in a back bedroom. Thirkield was taken into custody in possession of a semi-automatic Glock pistol with 20 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was linked to the domestic violence incidents through NIBIN.

Officials say Thirkield is a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples with a lengthy criminal history to include multiple felony drug distribution convictions, theft by receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of a firearm in Muscogee County, Georgia, Superior Court. It is a federal crime for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

“Law enforcement efforts in Columbus remain focused on reducing crime and holding the most violent repeat offenders accountable for choosing to illegally arm themselves,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “This case demonstrates the strong collaboration between law enforcement at every level in Columbus by taking advantage of available technology like the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, to hold the most violent repeat offenders accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams is prosecuting the case for the government.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.