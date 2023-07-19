Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is mourning the loss of a 10-year employee.

According to the district, they received the news of the untimely death of Richard Barnes.

Richard Barnes, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Creekside Intermediate School, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

His journey with the HCSD began as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher, and over time, he transitioned into a full-fledged educator. Throughout his tenure, Barnes garnered deep respect from both the school community and the broader Harris County community, as his unwavering dedication to education shone through.

“Mr. Barnes held a commanding presence both in the classroom and in the hallways of Creekside. He was an exceptional educator and a vital part of our Creekside family, leaving an enduring impact on the lives he touched,” said Jennifer Sappington, principal of Creekside Intermediate School.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, followed by a service at 3 p.m., at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary - located at 4071 Macon Road in Columbus.

Donations to benefit his children may be made at any Truist Bank to the account of “Children of Richard Barnes-Katherine “Gabbi” Picardo.”

