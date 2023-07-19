Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is mourning the loss of a 10-year employee.
According to the district, they received the news of the untimely death of Richard Barnes.
Richard Barnes, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Creekside Intermediate School, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.
“Mr. Barnes held a commanding presence both in the classroom and in the hallways of Creekside. He was an exceptional educator and a vital part of our Creekside family, leaving an enduring impact on the lives he touched,” said Jennifer Sappington, principal of Creekside Intermediate School.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, followed by a service at 3 p.m., at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary - located at 4071 Macon Road in Columbus.
Donations to benefit his children may be made at any Truist Bank to the account of “Children of Richard Barnes-Katherine “Gabbi” Picardo.”
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.