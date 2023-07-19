Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee

Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee
Harris County School District mourns loss of 10-year employee(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is mourning the loss of a 10-year employee.

According to the district, they received the news of the untimely death of Richard Barnes.

Richard Barnes, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Creekside Intermediate School, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

“Mr. Barnes held a commanding presence both in the classroom and in the hallways of Creekside. He was an exceptional educator and a vital part of our Creekside family, leaving an enduring impact on the lives he touched,” said Jennifer Sappington, principal of Creekside Intermediate School.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, followed by a service at 3 p.m., at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary - located at 4071 Macon Road in Columbus.

Donations to benefit his children may be made at any Truist Bank to the account of “Children of Richard Barnes-Katherine “Gabbi” Picardo.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Generic police lights
Police presence on Wynnton Road in Columbus
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 07/14/23: Courage Under Fire
WTVM Editorial 07/14/23: Courage Under Fire
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
Police presence on Illges Road in Columbus
One person injured in shooting on Illges Road in Columbus
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go