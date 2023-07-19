Business Break
Hot End to the Week; Rain Coverage Increasing by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ending the week, we should see the hot temperatures continuing with mid and upper 90s on Thursday and Friday with the ‘feels like’ temperatures 100-108 in most spots during the peak heating of the day. We don’t expect much in the way of any rain on Thursday, but the coverage will be a little higher on Friday and even higher on Saturday as a front approaches, providing extra ‘lift’ to get rain and storms going around here. Better chances for rain and storms will drop our temperatures a bit for the weekend with lower 90s - and perhaps some upper 80s in spots - but the ‘feels like’ numbers will remain high with added humidity. The main focus for rain and storms should shift down to our southern counties on Sunday, and by early next week, dry air will be in place, knocking down the rain coverage quite a bit for next Monday and Tuesday. The coverage of rain will be up slightly by next Thursday and Friday, but the forecast overall looks pretty ‘average’ for late July - highs will stay in the low to mid 90s next week, and morning lows will be in the 70s.

