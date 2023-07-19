LaGrange College aviation host first Aviation Day for future pilots, enthusiasts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aviation enthusiasts and future pilots-in-training spent some time in the air today. It’s all part of LaGrange College’s first Aviation Day at the LaGrange Callaway Airport.

What better way to introduce a new aviation student to the industry than letting people take a free discovery ride in a Cessna Skyhawk? Roughly 20 minutes was all the time a few students needed to decide if they wanted to pursue a career in aviation at LaGrange College, which comes at a time when pilots are in high demand in the US.

Antonia Altman is one of nearly 60 students planning to minor in aviation at LaGrange College. It’s a new program through the award-winning flight academy, Paragon Flight Training. Those who enroll will be trained to become a private, cargo or commercial pilot, in that order.

The new minor comes at a great time when there is a huge need for commercial-air pilots in the US.

It’s projected that more than 600,000 new pilots will be needed to fly globally over the next 20 years. Within the next 15 years, current commercial pilots will be forced to retire due to age.

58 people are already working to enroll in the aviation program, and there still is time. Aug. 1 is the deadline to enroll, register, apply to LaGrange College, and possibly become a pilot in a few years.

