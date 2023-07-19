Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus PD investigating Warm Springs Rd. shooting, 2 injured
Generic police lights
Police presence on Wynnton Road in Columbus
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Columbus country star releases new song titled ‘Exit 12′
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
Economic boost coming to Columbus with more businesses opening in Midland Commons
James Brown: Reckless Driving
VIDEO: Man, 19, arrested for doing doughnuts in front of Columbus PD station

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
Phenix City Alabama logo
New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case