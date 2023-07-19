Business Break
Mike Hostilo Law Firm set to host 5th annual bookbag drive

Mike Hostilo Law Firm bookbag drive flyer
Mike Hostilo Law Firm bookbag drive flyer(Source: The Mike Hostilo Law Firm)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mike Hostilo Law Firm is preparing to host its 5th annual bookbag drive event.

The event is slated for Thursday, July 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mike Hostilo Law Firm 1301 1st Ave Greystone Building.

Jay White, Director of the Hostilo Helps Foundation, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This is more than just a book bag giveaway; it’s about empowering our students and their families, reducing the financial burden of back-to-school preparations, and showing our community’s dedication to educational success.”

The law firm is offering 200 free bookbags with assorted school supplies while supplies last.

Supplies for the bookbags have been generously donated by community partners and include essentials like pencils, notebook paper, and more.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies before the event is encouraged to drop them off at our office located at 1301 1st Ave. Every donation helps ensure our community’s students are well-prepared for the coming school year.

