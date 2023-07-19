Muscogee County parents react to supplies costs for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s almost that time for kids to head back to the classroom, but how much will it cost parents to send their kids back to school level?

“Everything’s too high,” said Sherry Lewis, mother of two school-aged children. She says she avoided the line this year and decided to point, click, and ship school supplies to her house.

“I did all my back-to-school shopping online, pretty much Amazon-ed everything,” she explained. “I got two of everything because, like I said, I have two kids. So, I need two and three of everything.”

News Leader 9 looked into how much preparing for this school year would cost. According to Statistics.com, it will cost upwards of $860 to ensure one child is fully prepared.

Another mom says she spent way more than that on clothes and school supplies.

“Last year, he was in a different school, and I spent around $3,000 on school supplies,” said the mother. “So, in order to get your kid ready for school, you have to have everything first. You have to have a book bag and stuff the book bag with all the necessary supplies. So paper, then pens, pencils, notebooks. It all starts to add up. Once all of that’s done, you haven’t even factored in the cost of clothes and shoes.”

According to Statistics.com, the average parent will spend nearly $400 on clothes and shoes.

“I don’t spend all that money on clothes and shoes. I know they are either going to grow out or get it dirty.”

That same poll says parents will spend about $40 more this year than the last, thanks to inflation.

On July 20, News Leader 9 will host a one-day dropoff at our station from noon to 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

