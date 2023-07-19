New restaurants and commercial development coming to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lindstrom & Company, a leading real estate development firm, announced its latest project in Phenix City, Alabama.

This 11.6-acre development will bring a dynamic mix of well-known brands and essential services to the local community. With a location off of HWY 280 N and a focus on customer convenience, the new site is expected to become a bustling hub of activity.

The centerpiece of this exciting project will be a lineup of renowned brands, including Starbucks, Chipotle, Outback Steakhouse, Valvoline, and Peachtree Immediate Care. These well-established names have been carefully selected to provide a diverse range of offerings that cater to the needs and preferences of Phenix City residents and will be the first locations in the area.

The development site, carefully chosen for its accessibility and visibility, promises to become a vibrant destination. Situated in a high-traffic area, the new site will provide a modern and attractive environment that enhances the overall experience for residents and visitors in Phenix City.

“Lindstrom & Company has enjoyed working with the city on this project to bring well-known and sought-after brands to Phenix City,” says Lindstrom & Company Owner and Developer Scott Lindstrom. “We are excited to serve this community with new retail and restaurant uses that will also bring in an extensive amount of job opportunities and help the city continue to flourish.”

